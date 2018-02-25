Winter Olympics: Billy Morgan to carry Great Britain flag at closing ceremony

Billy Morgan, 28, was the oldest competitor in the men's snowboarding big air final

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Snowboarding bronze medallist Billy Morgan will carry the Great Britain flag at the Winter Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday.

Morgan, 28, won bronze in the men's big air on Saturday to take Team GB to their record tally of five medals.

The closing ceremony begins at 11:00 GMT, bringing to an end the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

By claiming bronze Morgan became the first British man to win an Olympic medal on snow.

"Billy was delighted," said Team GB chef de mission Mike Hay.

"I don't think it was something he expected, or really knew about the protocol, but he's delighted.

"I'm slightly worried that he gets the right stadium and carries the flag the right way, but I had a good chat with him and he is very humbled and taking it very seriously."

Britain's tally of five medals at the 2018 Games took them past their previous best haul of four medals, achieved in 1924 and 2014.

Lizzy Yarnold successfully defended her skeleton title to win GB's only gold while Dom Parsons and Laura Deas won bronze in the same sport.

Teenager Izzy Atkin also won bronze in the ski slopestyle, Britain's first Olympic medal on skis.