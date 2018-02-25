It was a thrilling final in the men's ice hockey as Olympic Athletes from Russia fought back to beat Germany 4-3 with a golden from Kirill Kaprizov in overtime to clinch the men's ice hockey Olympic title in Pyeongchang.

