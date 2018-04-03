World Men's Curling Championship: Scotland third after win over hosts USA

Scotland are tied for third after claiming their third victory in four round robin games at the World Men's Curling Championship in Las Vegas.

Bruce Mouat's rink edged out the United States 7-6 after an extra end to leave Rich Ruohonen's hosts bottom of the 13 teams with one win in five.

Niklas Edin's Swedes lead with a 100% record after beating ChangMin Kim's Koreans 5-4 for a 5-0 record.

Norway are second after their first defeat in their five games.

Steffen Walstad's rink lost 10-8 to Alexey Timofeev's Russians, who have two wins from four ties.

Reigning champions Canada are level in third with Scotland after Brad Gushue's rink beat Joel Retornaz's Italians 8-7.

Scotland began the competition with a fine 8-7 win over the Canadians and followed that up by beating Italy 6-4.

However, they were edged out 7-6 by the Swedes, this year's Winter Olympics silver medallists, on Sunday.

Olympic champion John Shuster's rink are not representing the USA in Las Vegas.

RESULTS

Session 7: Italy 7-8 Canada, Korea 4-9 China, Switzerland 7-4 Germany, Scotland 7-6 USA.

Session 8: Germany 8-7 Netherlands, Russia 10-8 Norway, China 4-7 Japan, Korea 4-5 Sweden.

STANDINGS

1 Sweden (Niklas Edin) 5-0

2 Norway (Steffen Walstad) 4-1

3 Canada (Brad Gushue) 3-1

3Scotland (Bruce Mouat) 3-1

5 China (Dejia Zou) 3-2

5 Korea (ChangMin Kim) 3-2

7 Russia (Alexey Timofeev) 2-2

8 Japan (Masaki Iwai) 2-3

9 Italy (Joel Retornaz) 1-3

9 Switzerland (Marc Pfister) 1-3

11 Germany (Alexander Baumann) 1-4

11 Netherlands (Jaap van Dorp) 1-4

11 United States (Rich Ruohonen) 1-4