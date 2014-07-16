Olympic skiing champion Evi Sachenbacher-Stehle banned

Sachenbacher-Stehle won two Olympic gold medals and three silvers in cross-country skiing

Two-time Olympic cross-country skiing champion Evi Sachenbacher-Stehle has been banned for two years following a failed drugs test at Sochi 2014.

The German, who switched to biathlon in 2012, tested positive for methylhexaneamine.

The 33-year-old said at the time that she "could not explain how the doping test could be positive".

The International Biathlon Union said in a statement that the offence was "not contested by the athlete".

Increased testing Sochi 2014 had the "most stringent anti-doping programme" seen at a Winter Olympics, with 2,453 tests before the Games, according to the International Olympic Committee

The positive samples were taken after she had finished fourth in the 12.5km biathlon mass start.

Her ban is backdated to 17 February, which was the date she tested positive.

Before her switch to biathlon, Sachenbacher-Stehle won gold in the cross-country skiing team sprint at Vancouver in 2010 and in the 4x5km relay in Salt Lake City in 2002.

Russian biathlete Irina Starykh, who withdrew from the Sochi Games before the event had started after failing a drugs test, has also been banned for two years.

The 2013 European biathlon 7.5km sprint champion, 26, tested positive for the banned blood-booster erythropoietin (EPO) in an out-of-competition test in December.

The verdict can be appealed within 21 days at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).