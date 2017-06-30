British Bobsleigh has funding cut by UK Sport after accusations

Great Britain finished fifth in the men's bobsleigh at the 2014 Winter Olympics

British Bobsleigh has had its funding reduced seven months before the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, after accusations of bullying, racism, sexism and discrimination in the sport.

UK Sport has reduced bobsleigh's allocation by £48,198 to just over £5m.

And the organisation said funding is conditional on cultural improvements within British Bobsleigh.

Elsewhere, funding for ski and snowboard, wheelchair curling and short track speed skating has increased.

Following the third annual investment review for winter sports, UK Sport, the funding agency for Olympic and Paralympic sport, announced an overall increase in funding to eight sports of £283,021 to £32,265,358.

"Bobsleigh will see a minor reduction and the implementation of an agreed culture action plan will be a condition of award," UK Sport said.

Ski and snowboard, wheelchair curling and short track speed skating received increased funding "after demonstrating clear medal potential" for next February's Winter Olympics and March's Winter Paralympics.

Ski and snowboard's increase is £211,567 after Dave Ryding's second-placed finish in the Kitzbuhel slalom earlier this year, Andrew Musgrave's fourth-placed finish at the Nordic World Ski Championship and freestyle skier Izzy Atkin's bronze medal at the World Championships.

Ryding, Musgrave and Akin are now classified as 'Podium' athletes.

Two world titles for Elise Christie has contributed to short track receiving a £67,598 boost.

Wheelchair curling had its funding withdrawn by UK Sport in June 2016 after failing to "demonstrate credible medal potential".

But following a bronze medal at the 2017 World Championships which also secured qualification for Pyeongchang, the sport has been granted an additional £199,342.

Wheelchair Curling performance director Graeme Thompson said: "The team has worked incredibly hard to turn around their fortunes after relegation to re-qualify and also medal at the World Wheelchair Championships this season, to guarantee ParalympicsGB a place at the Paralympic Games in 2018. Today's announcement is recognition of that achievement."

Figure skating's funding has been cut by £147,288 "to reflect their financial need". There will be no changes for curling, skeleton or para-alpine ski and snowboard.

The total financial award across the winter disciplines has increased by £283,021 to £32,265,358.

UK Sport director of performance Chelsea Warr said: "Winter sports have had a strong 2016-17 season and their performances mean we remain on track for another record-breaking Games in Pyeongchang.

"Through the annual investment review process, we have identified ways to protect and enhance medal potential at Pyeongchang 2018 and adjusted our investment accordingly so that we can be confident of more medals and medallists in South Korea to inspire the nation."

British Bobsleigh declined to comment when approached by BBC Sport.