Donna Creighton returns to sliding - swapping skeleton for bobsleigh

Donna Creighton aims to reach her first Winter Olympics in 2018.

Former GB skeleton slider Donna Creighton is hoping a switch to bobsleigh will boost her bid to reach the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Creighton began her skeleton career in 2004 and competed at six World Championships before retiring in April.

She has spent the subsequent months learning how to pilot a bobsleigh and will look to compete in second-tier as well as World Cup events this season.

"I know is a big, big challenge," said 31-year-old Creighton.

"I still have that urge to continue representing the country until at least Pyeongchang to try and fulfil that Olympic dream, as that's what's missing from my skeleton CV.

"If I hadn't given this a go, I think I would have been questioning myself a few years down the line."

Donna Creighton competed at five World Championships whilst a skeleton athlete

The arrival of Creighton as a credible top-level pilot is a welcome addition to the GB Bobsleigh setup with World junior champion Mica McNeill currently the only recognised pilot on the women's programme - following the retirement of Paula Walker after the Sochi Winter Olympics.

"That team element really excites me," said former heptathlete Creighton.

"That's really important as I'm not just competing on my own anymore - I have someone else I have to worry about in the back of the sled and if I crash, it's not just me that's affected, it's someone else as well."

Creighton spent 13 years as a skeleton slider and will need to draw on all of her experience in the coming months, with the new season beginning in November and Olympic qualification ending on 14 January 2018.