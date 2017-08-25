Lloyd Wallace: British aerial skier set to return to the UK after crash

Lloyd Wallace
Lloyd Wallace has been targeting next year's Winter Olympics

British aerial skier Lloyd Wallace has been discharged from hospital just over a week after suffering a severe head injury in a training crash.

Wallace, a world junior bronze medallist, will remain in Switzerland, where the accident happened, for the time being.

But the 22-year-old will return to the UK in the near-future and undergo rehabilitation at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre.

The accident happened on 17 August.

The International Ski Federation had said Wallace was in a light coma but stable after being flown to a hospital in Zurich by helicopter.

Wallace trains full time with the Swiss aerial skiing team and has been using a crowd-funding site to help his bid to reach next year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

