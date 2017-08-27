James Woods: Briton wins ski slopestyle gold in New Zealand

Woods finished fifth in the men's ski slopestyle final at the Winter Olympics in 2014

Britain's James Woods began his build-up to the 2018 Winter Olympics by winning gold in the ski slopestyle at the Cardrona World Cup in New Zealand.

The 25-year-old scored 91.80 for his first-round routine, and followed it with 86.60.

With only the top score counting, Woods was able to hold off the challenge of Swiss pair Andri Ragettli (91.00) and Fabian Bosch (90.00) to claim victory.

"It seems to be going pretty well," said Woods.

"I was second here four years ago, but otherwise I only seem to win the events in New Zealand.

"It was a tricky day with rain last night, so the park had to do a job to make the conditions work. They did a great job to make the course sing for us."

Compatriot Katie Summerhayes finished ninth in the women's event, which was won by Estonia's Kelly Sildaru. Britain's Youth Olympic champion Maddie Rowlands was 13th.

The 2018 Pyeongchang Games begin on 9 February.