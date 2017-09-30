Short Track World Cup: Britain's Elise Christie fourth in opening event

Elise Christie had won eight World Championship medals before her triple haul in March

Triple world champion Elise Christie finished fourth in the 1500m at the first short track World Cup event of the season in Hungary.

The 27-year-old Scot became triple world champion in March when she took the 1000m, 1500m and overall titles.

Christie finished in two minutes 33.57 seconds, 0.552 seconds behind South Korean winner Choi Min-jeong in Budapest.

Canada's Kim Boutin and Australia's Deanna Lockett completed the podium.

Christie was due to compete in the 500m B final, but did not start.

World Cup competitions will follow in the Netherlands, China and South Korea as athletes look to qualify for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.