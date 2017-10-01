Short Track World Cup: GB's Elise Christie third in 1,000m final

Christie (right) finished behind South Korea's Choi Min-jeong and Canada's Kim Boutin

Great Britain's triple world champion Elise Christie came third in the 1,000m final of the opening short track World Cup event of the season in Budapest.

The 27-year-old Scot is defending 1,000m, 1,500m and overall world titles and finished fourth in Saturday's final over the longer distance.

South Korea's Choi Min-jeong added 1,000m success to Sunday's wins over 500m and 1500m.

The next World Cup competition begins in Dordrecht, Netherlands on Thursday.

It is followed by events in China and South Korea as athletes look to qualify for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.

Choi's impressive start has her leading the rankings at all three distances with a perfect 10,000 points.