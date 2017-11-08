Winter Olympics 2018: Katie Ormerod confident of medal haul in Pyeongchang

Media playback is not supported on this device Katie Ormerod: Day in the life of GB Winter Olympic hopeful

Snowboarder Katie Ormerod is confident she can win two medals for Team GB at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The 20-year-old, who competes in slopestyle and big air, narrowly missed out on a place at Sochi 2014.

But she ended last season ranked second in World Cup standings for big air, which is debuting at next year's Games.

"I feel like I'm going into the Olympics in the best shape possible," she told BBC Sport, as she prepares for the start of the new season in Milan.

Britain has only won one Winter Olympic medal on snow and that came courtesy of Jenny Jones' bronze in snowboard slopestyle last time out.

But Ormerod is aiming to add to the tally. "I'm confident I can bring back two medals and that's a really nice feeling."

Only four months after missing out on the trip to Sochi, Ormerod became the first female snowboarder to land a double cork 1080 - three rotations with two inverted flips.

Since then, she has picked up some of her best results in competition, including a first-place finish at the World Cup big air in Moscow, and slopestyle bronze at the X Games in Aspen.

She also claimed a podium place at the World Cup big air in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which doubled as a Winter Olympics test event.

"I was so gutted last time when I missed out on Sochi. I let all that frustration out when I landed the double 10 and since then everything has gone upwards for me," Ormerod said.

"My confidence levels have gone so high and I feel like I've earned my place now. I'm going into contests knowing I can get on the podium.

"Other people do look at me and if they see me in a competition they think I'm going to be the one to beat. It's a nice position to be in."

Ormerod has already reached the qualification standard for the Olympics, and has the chance to compete at four big air and three World Cup slopestyle events before the Games - the first coming in Milan on 11 November.

She has struggled with injuries over the last four years, including cruciate ligament damage and a broken back, but now Ormerod is at peak fitness, she is aware she must manage the risks she takes on the snow.

"Normally when I'm learning a really hard trick, I don't really think about the consequences, I just go through the stages," said Ormerod.

"But it is different this season because of the Olympics coming up, it's so close, the last thing I would ever want is to injure myself.

"I'm really happy with the tricks I've got but women's snowboarding is progressing so fast I'm going to have to keep up with that."