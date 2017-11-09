Skeleton World Cup: Britain's Lizzy Yarnold starts season with a bronze in Lake Placid

Media playback is not supported on this device Yarnold wins skeleton bronze in World Cup

Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup Venue: Lake Placid, USA Dates: 5-10 November Coverage: Watch live across the BBC Red Button Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Britain's Lizzy Yarnold won a bronze medal in the opening race of the new Skeleton World Cup season in Lake Placid, USA.

The reigning Olympic champion moved up from fifth place after her first run to finish third, 0.33 seconds behind winner Janine Flock of Austria.

Fellow Briton Laura Deas was fifth, a further 0.23s behind Yarnold.

"Third isn't first, which is where I always aim to be, but it's a good start to the season," said Yarnold.

"That's a really good opener to the season. It gives me a platform to push on from."

There are seven more World Cup races before the Winter Olympics begin on 9 February and the results will form part of the selection process for the Great Britain team.

Yarnold, who took time away from the sport after wining gold in Sochi, was diagnosed with a vestibular disorder affecting the inner ear in September, causing dizzy spells.

She made history in 2015 by becoming the first British slider, and only the second woman ever, to hold the Olympic, world and European titles at the same time.