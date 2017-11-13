David Poisson: French alpine skier dies after training crash in Canada

From the section

David Poisson competed for France at both the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics

French alpine Olympic skier David Poisson, a downhill bronze medallist at the 2013 world championships, has died following a crash in training.

The 35-year-old was killed at the Canadian resort of Nakiska, the French skiing federation said in a statement on Monday.

"Devastated by this news," the statement added.

Poisson was training with team-mates ahead of World Cup events at Lake Louise on 25-26 November.

Last year, Poisson won a World Cup downhill race in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

He represented France at both the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics.

Poisson finished seventh in the downhill at Vancouver 2010 before finishing 16th at Sochi 2014.

The French skiing federation said it would provide additional information "as soon as possible".