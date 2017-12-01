Winter Olympics: Bruce Tasker 'shaking' at Sochi bobsleigh bronze medal prospect

Bruce Tasker (centre) and his GB four-man bobsleigh team-mates could soon be celebrating an Olympic medal

Bruce Tasker admits he was "shaking" after being told he could be awarded a Winter Olympics medal three years after competing at Sochi 2014.

The 30-year-old from Pembrokeshire was part of Great Britain's four-man bobsleigh team that could earn a bronze despite finishing fifth.

Two Russians crews were banned and if the decision is upheld, GB will be upgraded to the bronze medal position.

"When we heard, I was shaking, it was such an emotional thing," said Tasker.

"I did not know how to react, it was sheer disbelief."

Tasker was joined in the GB crew by pilot John Jackson, Joel Fearon and Stuart Benson and they finished fifth in Sochi, but that quartet have been moved up to third this week.

The International Olympic Committee has disqualified bobsledders in two Russian crews that have been sanctioned following the 2016 McLaren report into doping.

Tasker said he was "proud" if he was to become Wales' first modern Winter Olympics medallist.

"I didn't think this day would come," said Tasker.

"I protected myself from the potential disappointment by convincing myself it was not going to happen.

"I spoke to the guys from the crew and we just cannot believe it was finally coming true.

"The shock of it arriving three and a half years later was just too much for us."

John Jackson, Stuart Benson, Bruce Tasker and Joel Fearon of Great Britain make a run during the Men's Four-Man Bobsleigh on Day 16 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics

Despite the news, Tasker and his crew are aware the bronze medals are not theirs quite yet.

"We are that little bit closer," said Tasker.

"They have been disqualified but I am sure there will be an appeal process and we won't know the result until it has been finalised.

"We know there are many people in line to receive medals which are backdated, some to Beijing 2008.

"We are not holding our breath just yet but what is important to us as a crew is recognition for what we achieved as a clean set of athletes."

Tasker said he would like any medal to be awarded at a medal ceremony at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in February 2018 where he plans to try and finish on the podium.

'Dream world'

"We would love to have an occasion [to receive the medals]," said Tasker.

"In a dream world, it would be great if when myself and Joel are out in Pyeongchang 2018 with John commentating and we could get Stuart out there, to receive it in South Korea.

"Missing out on a medal has been frustrating and driven me on over the last few years."

Despite Russian competitors having been caught doping, Tasker was reluctant to blame individual athletes.

"With this being what seems to be a state sponsored doping programme, it is difficult to direct any blame or hard feelings on the athletes themselves," said Tasker.

"We have no idea if they had any choice in the matter and how involved they were with the scheme."

Tasker has mixed emotions on the issue of a blanket ban on Russia athletes for Pyeongchang 2018 Games.

"It would be a tough call to make because you are affecting innocent people whichever way you do it," said Tasker.

"Thankfully it is not a decision I have to make."