British skier Dave Ryding finishes seventh in Zagreb World Cup slalom
- From the section Winter Sports
|XXIII Olympic Winter Games
|Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Great Britain's David Ryding recorded his third top-10 finish in two weeks as he came home seventh in the slalom World Cup event in Zagreb.
The 31-year-old was 18th after the first run, but improved by more than 2.2 seconds to finish with a combined time of one minute 52.78 seconds.
Ryding is now eighth in the season's slalom standings.
He came sixth in Italy on 22 December before finishing fourth in a parallel slalom in Oslo on 1 January.
His slalom campaign continues in the Swiss resort of Adelboden on 7 January, with another three events to follow before the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.