Winter Paralympics: Great Britain's team for Pyeongchang

Millie Knight and her guide Brett Wild
Millie Knight and her guide Brett Wild will hope for more success in Pyeongchang
XII Paralympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-18 March
Coverage: Coverage on the BBC Sport website and app and on BBC Radio 5 live

The 2018 Winter Paralympics will be held between 9 and 18 March in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Games will feature up to 670 athletes who will compete in 80 medal events across six sports.

Four years ago in Sochi, Great Britain had their most successful games of modern times, winning six medals.

Skier Kelly Gallagher won Britain's first-ever Winter Paralympic gold medal while team-mate Jade Etherington claimed three silvers and a bronze to become GB's most successful Winter Paralympian of all time and there was also a wheelchair curling bronze.

World champions Millie Knight and guide Brett Wild will be among the GB squad for this year's Games after winning gold and silver in last year's World Championships in Italy.

Snowboarders Owen Pick, Ben Moore and James Barnes-Miller will become the first athletes to represent Great Britain in the sport at the Paralympic Games as it builds on its successful debut in Sochi.

GB Paralympic Squad 2018
Great Britain's first Paralympic Snowboarding team L-R Owen Pick, Ben Moore, James Barnes-Miller

The team for 2018 will be finalised by 15 February.

GB Paralympic Squad 2018
(L-R) GB Paralympic athletes Jennifer Kehoe, Menna Fitzpatrick, Owen Pick, Ben Moore, James Barnes-Miller, Millie Knight and Brett Wild pose for a photo during the team announcement for Pyeongchang 2018 Alpine Skiing and Snowboard Team

Para-skiing

Date of birthClassificationEvent
Millie Knight 15 January 1999Visual impairmentSlalom, Giant Slalom, Super-G, Super Combined and Downhill
Brett Wild (Millie Knight's guide)24 December 1992N/ASlalom, Giant Slalom, Super-G, Super Combined and Downhill
Menna Fitzpatrick05 May 1998Visual impairmentSlalom, Giant Slalom, Super-G, Super Combined and Downhill
Jennifer Kehoe (Menna Fitzpatrick's guide)15 November 1983N/ASlalom, Giant Slalom, Super-G, Super Combined and Downhill
James Whitley17 November 1997StandingSlalom, Giant Slalom
Chris Lloyd31 January 1974StandingGiant Slalom, Slalom, Super-G, Downhill*

Para-snowboard

Date of birthClassificationEvent
Owen Pick09 July 1991SB-LL2 (Lower limb impairment)Banked Slalom, SBX
Ben Moore01 March 1986SB-UL (Upper limb impairment)Banked Slalom, SBX
James Barnes-Miller31 August 1989SB-UL (Upper limb impairment)Banked Slalom, SBX

Britain's Winter Paralympic Medallists

2014

Gold: Kelly Gallagher and Charlotte Evans (guide) (women's VI Super-G)

Silver: Jade Etherington and Caroline Powell (guide) (women's VI downhill, women's VI slalom, women's VI super combined)

Bronze: Jade Etherington and Caroline Powell (guide) (women's VI Super-G), wheelchair curling team (Aileen Neilson, Gregor Ewan, Robert McPherson, Jim Gault, Angie Malone)

2006

Silver: Wheelchair curling team (Frank Duffy, Tom Killin, Angie Malone, Michael McCreadie, Ken Dickson)

1994

Bronze: James Barker (LWX1 men's downhill), Matthew Stockford (LWX men's Super-G), Richard Burt (B3 men's giant slalom, B3 men's Super-G), Peter Young (B1 men's 5km Classical Technique)

1992

Silver: Richard Burt (B3 men's giant slalom)

Bronze: Richard Burt (B3 men's Super-G), Matthew Stockford (LW10 men's downhill, LW10 men's giant slalom, LW10 men's Super-G)

1984

Silver: Ken Robertson (Gr1 ice sledge speed racing men's 300m), Denise Smith (Gr1 ice sledge speed racing women's 100m, women's 300m, women's 500m)

Bronze: John Watkins (LW5/7 men's alpine combination), Peter Young (B1 men's short distance 10km cross country), Ann Peskey (Gr1 ice sledge speed racing women's 100m, women's 300m, women's 500m), Ken Robertson (Gr1 ice sledge speed racing men's 100m)

