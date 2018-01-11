Winter Olympics: Jenny Jones - history-maker at Sochi 2014 - joins BBC team

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Jones wins historic bronze medal

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Snowboarder Jenny Jones has joined the BBC line-up for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Jones, 37, stole headlines at the 2014 Games when she won bronze in slopestyle to become the first Briton to win an Olympic medal in a snow event.

British gold medallists Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Robin Cousins and Amy Williams are also on the BBC team

Former British Olympic skiers Chemmy Alcott and Graham Bell will also provide analysis.

BBC will provide unrivalled coverage of Pyeongchang 2018

The BBC will capture the biggest moments of the Winter Games, airing across network TV, radio and digital channels. A stellar line up of presenters and pundits will provide audiences with the best analysis, insight, news and highlights, in a mix of live and on demand coverage delivered to audiences wherever and whenever they want it.

The UK's biggest sports website, BBC Sport online will live stream all the key moments of the Winter Olympics to desktops, tablets and mobiles and on-demand video clips will be accessible at any time via the website.

Audiences can also use the BBC Sport app for mobile and tablet devices, available to download for free.

BBC Sport's TV schedule will ensure fans catch all their favourite moments and key highlights from the Games, alongside the latest medals table and results, with extra features, reaction and analysis from BBC reporters and talent. BBC Two's daily highlights programme will be bringing the best bits of the day, and will also be available on BBC iPlayer and Red Button.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport said: "We are bringing audiences every moment that matters from Pyeongchang 2018. With exclusive, behind-the-scenes access and expert commentary, we will be taking this global sporting event to the widest possible UK audience, ensuring BBC Sport is the place to be for all the Winter Olympics action this February."