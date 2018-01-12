Watch: Laax Open Snowboarding on the BBC featuring Katie Ormerod

Great Britain's Katie Ormerod is confident she can win two medals at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

2018 Laax Open Venue: Laax, Switzerland Dates: 19-20 January Coverage: Watch live on BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Britain's snowboarders are pitting their wits against the best in the world at the Laax Open in Switzerland - and you can watch live coverage of the halfpipe and slopestyle finals on the BBC.

This is the perfect opportunity for fans to get a glimpse of GB medal hopefuls such as Billy Morgan, Katie Ormerod and Jamie Nicholls before the Winter Olympics begin in Pyeongchang on 9 February.

Ski Sunday Extra will have all the latest action direct from the slopes and you can find out how to watch and where below.

Friday, 19 January

13:30-17:00, Slopestyle finals, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs & online

Saturday, 20 January

12:00-15:30, Halfpipe finals, Connected TVs & online

