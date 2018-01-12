Alpine Skiing World Cup: Watch live coverage on the BBC
-
- From the section Winter Sports
|Alpine Skiing World Cup
|Dates: 14-23 January
|Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Red Button and online
With the Winter Olympics coming up in February, follow the fortunes of the world's best alpine skiers with Ski Sunday Extra's coverage from the Alpine Skiing World Cup.
Watch live action from Austria, with USA's Mikaela Shiffrin aiming for more success in the women's downhill in Bad Kleinkirchheim.
Then Britain's Dave Ryding will be aiming to keep his status as one of the world's top 10 in the men's slalom at Kitzbuhel.
Finally, there's the traditional night race in Schladming, the final men's slalom event before Pyeongchang 2018.
BBC coverage times
Times are GMT and subject to late changes.
Sunday, 14 January
Women's downhill, Bad Kleinkirchheim
10:00-12:45, BBC Red Button and online
Sunday, 21 January
Men's slalom, Kitzbuhel
09:15-11:30 & 12:15-14:00, BBC Red Button and online
Tuesday, 23 January
Men's night slalom, Schladming
17:30-18:45, BBC Red Button (watch online from 16:35) & 19:35-21:45, BBC Red Button and online