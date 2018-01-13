Izzy Atkin: Briton wins World Cup bronze at Aspen Snowmass
Britain's Izzy Atkin finished third at the ski slopestyle World Cup in Aspen.
The 19-year-old, who won World Championship bronze in March, finished behind Norway's Johanne Killi, who took gold, and American Maggie Voisin, who claimed silver.
"I'm stoked to put a run down, I really liked the course," she said. "Now I can look forward to the X-Games and the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang."
In the men's event, Britain's James Woods finished sixth.