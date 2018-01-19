Lizzy Yarnold: Olympic champion misses out on medals in Konigssee

Lizzy Yarnold was the only Briton to make it through to the second run in Konigssee, Germany

Lizzy Yarnold narrowly missed out on a medal as Jacqueline Lolling won gold at the final skeleton World Cup of the season in Konigssee, Germany.

The 2014 Olympic champion was joint fifth after the first run but moved up a place in the second to finish 0.46 seconds behind home favourite Lolling.

Germany's Tina Hermann was second with Canada's Janine Flock winning bronze.

Yarnold will look to defend her Olympic title in Pyeongchang next month after a World Cup season of mixed results.

The 29-year-old has been in the medals just once this season, winning bronze at the opening World Cup of the campaign in Lake Placid, New York, in November.

Fellow Britons Madelaine Smith - celebrating her 23rd birthday - and Laura Deas missed out on a second run in Bavaria.

Their first efforts of 53.40 and 53.63 seconds saw them finish 22nd and 23rd respectively, marking Deas' first finish outside of the top 12 this season.

"Not my day today. It's been a challenging week but I'll be back strong when it matters," Deas wrote on Twitter.

In the men's race, Dom Parsons finished 11th while Marcus Wyatt and Jerry Rice placed 12th and 14th respectively.

Germany's Axel Jungk won the race in a time of one minute 41.61 seconds for his first World Cup gold medal, with Latvian brothers Martins and Tomass Dukurs completing the podium line-up.

The Winter Olympics get under way in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on 9 February.