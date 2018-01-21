Dave Ryding: Briton finishes ninth in World Cup event in Kitzbuhel

Ryding recovered well following an error on his first run

British skier Dave Ryding clocked the fastest time on the second run as he finished ninth in the men's slalom at the World Cup event in Kitzbuhel.

The 31-year-old was 25th overall after the first run, clocking 58.7 seconds after a big mistake.

He was more than six seconds quicker on run two, finishing in 52.52 for a total time of one minute 51.28 seconds.

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen won in 1:48.49, beating Austria's Marcel Hirscher and Switzerland's Daniel Yule.

It was a first podium finish at a World Cup event for 24-year-old Yule, who has Scottish parents.

Ryding was eighth in the World Cup standings earlier this month but has slipped to 34th.

He will return to action in Schladming, Austria on Tuesday.