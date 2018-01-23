British skier Dave Ryding finishes 12th in Schladming World Cup

Dave Ryding will make his third Winter Olympic appearance in Pyeongchang

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app

British alpine skier Dave Ryding finished 12th at the final slalom World Cup before the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The 31-year-old clocked a combined time of one minute 46.73 seconds in Schladming, Austria.

Austria's Marcel Hirscher won the race, beating Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen and Switzerland's Daniel Yule.

Ryding will race the parallel slalom at next week's Stockholm City Event - his last event before the Olympics.

Hirscher's win - in a time of 1:43.56 - was his country's 500th World Cup victory since the competition started in 1967.

Kristoffersen, who finished second, was furious to have snowballs thrown at him by the partisan Austrian crowd, with Hirscher later apologising for their actions.

Ryding is tenth in the World Cup standings heading into Pyeongchang, where he will make his third Olympic appearance.