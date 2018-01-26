BBC Sport - Northern Ireland snowboarder Aimee Fuller qualifies for the Winter Olympics

Fuller onboard team for Pyeongchang

Snowboarder Aimee Fuller is looking forward to competing for Great Britain at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Fuller is the only Northern Irish athlete in the Team GB squad for Pyeongchang, having previously competed at the Sochi games.

"It's absolutely crazy. A sport that I started purely for the love of it has turned into my profession and now I'm a two-time Olympian," said Fuller.

Top videos

Video

Fuller onboard team for Pyeongchang

Video

'Bouncy castle' a game-changer for Team GB

Video

How happy is Chelsea boss Antonio Conte?

Video

FA Cup & chill - Copa90 stars Poet & Vuj take on Lawro

Video

I was very angry and upset - Hahn

Video

FA Cup archive: Man Utd beat Yeovil in 2015

Audio

When Beef's golf club went 'missing' with the alligators

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Wenger's a special manager but he's made a mistake - Pochettino

Video

Defoe on Bradley: 'We had an instant connection'

  • From the section News
Video

Schoolboy in three-point masterclass

Video

Mourinho does not want to 'add fuel to fire' about Ronaldo

Top Stories