Winter Olympics 2018: Lindsey Vonn does downhill double in Germany

Vonn has won the downhill at Garmisch five times with her 2018 double following wins in 2012, 2016 and 2017

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Lindsey Vonn won the downhill double in Germany as she claimed her 81st World Cup win on Sunday in the build-up to the start of the Winter Olympics.

On the back of her success on Saturday, the 33-year-old American clocked one minute 37.92 seconds for victory.

Italy's Sofia Goggia, who is the overall downhill leader, was again second - like a day earlier - as she finished just 0.11s behind Vonn.

Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein was third.

Vonn is now only five behind Swede Ingemar Stenmark's all-time alpine record of 86 World Cup wins.

She is also second in the overall downhill rankings and just 23 points behind Goggia.