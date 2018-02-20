BBC Scotland to show Scottish Curling World Championship Play-off online

The Scottish Curling World Championship Play-off will take place at the Dewars Centre in Perth.

BBC Scotland will broadcast live coverage of the Scottish Curling World Championship Play-off.

The coverage, which starts on 3 March from the Dewars Centre in Perth, will be available via the BBC Sport website.

The rinks of Kyle Smith and Eve Muirhead will be competing fresh from the Winter Olympics.

They will face the newly-crowned Scottish champions, Team Mouat and Team Fleming respectively, for a place in the World Championships.

The World Junior Curling Championships also start on 3 March at Curl Aberdeen, with the best 10 junior Men's and Women's teams from across the globe taking part.

The Championships were last held in Scotland in 2011 when Eve Muirhead won her fourth Junior gold medal, and the rinks led by Rebecca Morrison and Ross Whyte will carry the home hopes.

Live coverage from both events will be available on the BBC Sport Scotland website at www.bbc.co.uk/sport/scotland and highlights from the Scottish Curling World Championship play-offs will be screened on 6th and 8th March on BBC Two Scotland.