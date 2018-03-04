Eve Muirhead's rink lose to Team Fleming in Scottish World Championship play-offs

Anna Sloan and Eve Muirhead lost out to Team Fleming at the Scottish World Championship play-offs

Team Fleming will represent Scotland at the World Women's Curling Championships in North Bay, Canada after beating Team Muirhead in the Scottish World Championship play-offs.

Hannah Fleming's team, who are the Scottish Champions, came into the second day with a 9-6 lead.

In the best-of-three play-off, they won 9-7 despite a resurgence from the side that represented GB at the Olympics.

"The feeling is unbelievable," skip Hannah Fleming told BBC Scotland.

It is the first time Team Fleming will represent Scotland at a major senior championship.

Fleming added: "They pushed us right to the end, but thankfully we held in there and I'm just so proud of these girls.

"It means absolutely everything; we have worked so long and so hard for this moment.

"To have a chance to even play in this play-off, to earn it ourselves and to just do it, it's the best achievement we've had so far."

It is seven days since Eve Muirhead and her rink returned from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, where they finished fourth.

"We haven't been back for more than a week, and it's been a tough week," said Muirhead. "The Olympics is an event that takes a lot out of you, and to finish in possibly the worst place fourth, it was heart-breaking.

"We knew we were coming back here to play this play-off, and all four of us came back here and we fought pretty strong.

"Coming that close, but just not finishing it off, it's tough. Sport can be brutal at times."