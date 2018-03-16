British Olympians Izzy Atkin and James Woods win World Cup medals in season finale in Italy

From the section

Izzy Atkin became Britain's first Olympic medallist on skis with slopestyle bronze in Pyeongchang

Olympic medallist Izzy Atkin won slopestyle skiing World Cup silver in Italy as fellow Briton James Woods claimed bronze in the men's event.

Atkin became the first British skier to win an Olympic medal with bronze at last month's Games in Pyeongchang.

The 19-year-old went one better in Seiseralm, finishing 3.6 points behind American champion Caroline Claire.

It marked Atkin's second medal of the World Cup season after bronze in the USA earlier this year.

Canada's Yuki Tsubota won bronze, 0.4 points behind Atkin at the final event of the season.

Woods, who finished fourth in Pyeongchang, scored 89.20 points to seal his second podium place of the season, having won the opening round in New Zealand.

Woods, 26, finished third behind American Nick Goepper - who won silver in Korea - and Switzerland's Andri Ragletti.

He ends the season ranked fourth in the overall World Cup standings.