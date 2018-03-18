Women's World Curling Championships: Scots lose opener to Russia
Scotland opened with a defeat to Russia at the Women's World Curling Championships in Canada.
Skip Hannah Fleming and her rink, making their debut at this level, were beaten 8-4 on the North Bay ice.
The host nation lead the way with two comfortable wins against the Czech Republic and Switzerland, while Olympic champions Sweden beat Denmark in the first session of the contest.
On Sunday, the Scots go up against Italy and USA.