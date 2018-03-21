Women's World Curling Championships: Scotland bottom after sixth defeat

Scotland's curlers are bottom of the round-robin standings at the Women's World Curling Championships after a sixth defeat in seven matches.

Hannah Fleming's rink, who beat Eve Muirhead's Winter Olympics quartet to qualify, lost 8-6 to hosts Canada.

Scotland enjoyed their first win on Tuesday, beating Germany 8-5, after five straight losses, to Russia, Italy, USA, Czech Republic and Switzerland.

They play Japan and China on Wednesday, with three further round-robin matches.

Team Fleming, who are not full-time curlers, includes Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds and Alice Spence.

They take on Denmark on Thursday before completing their campaign against Sweden and Korea on Friday.

Olympic champions Sweden lead the way with seven wins from seven, while Canada have won all six of their matches to date.