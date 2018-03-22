Women's World Curling Championships: Scotland hopes over after seventh loss

Scotland cannot reach the play-offs at the Women's World Curling Championships after losing 8-7 to Denmark.

A seventh defeat in 10 outings leaves Hannah Fleming's rink 11th in the round-robin standings, with two matches to play in North Bay, Canada.

Team Fleming, who beat Eve Muirhead's Olympics quartet to qualify, had managed back-to-back wins against Japan and China to keep slim hopes alive.

Canada and Sweden have already made sure of their play-off places.

The host nation are unbeaten after nine matches, while the Olympic champions suffered their one and only loss to Canada.

Fleming and team-mates Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds and Alice Spence, who are not full-time curlers, end their tournament on Friday with tough games against Sweden and Korea, who are third in the standings.

The Scots, making their debuts at this level, started the championships with five straight losses to Russia, Italy, USA, Czech Republic and Switzerland, before beating Germany.