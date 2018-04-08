Elite League ice hockey: GB head coach Peter Russell takes charge of Braehead Clan

Pete Russell has coached the GB men's hockey team since 2015

New Braehead Clan head coach Pete Russell described his switch to Glasgow is a "dream move" after agreeing to replace John Tripp.

Tripp left Braehead in March after the club failed to reach the Elite League play-offs for the first time.

Russell, 43, who is also head coach of the GB national team, arrives after three years at Milton Keynes Lightning.

"I've been away from Scotland for a long time" Russell said.

"I almost got the chance to come last year, but the timing wasn't right for me and my family.

"Coming from the west of Scotland, coming to the Clan is a dream move for me. My mum and dad live 35 miles from the rink and I've got family in Glasgow so selfishly, it wasn't something I could turn down.

"For me, it's about building relationships with the fans and getting the players and fans together with an exciting, hard-working, blue-collar brand of hockey, which is what Glasgow is all about.

"I want to bring people into the arena and help get them off their seats. When that building gets going, it can be a cauldron and I'm excited to join the Clan."

Russell has achieved success with the national team, whom he has led since 2015, including elevation to World Championship Division I Group A last year - their first promotion since 1993.

The Scot has also coached the Bracknell Bees, Slough Jets and Swindon Wildcats in the English Premiership, winning the play-offs and cup on two separate occasions.

Clan's hockey and operations director Gareth Chalmers said Russell's connections to the league and the city were pivotal in his appointment.

He said: "We thought it was very important to appoint someone who is well-established in the British game, someone who not only knows the EIHL but also has a strong connection to Glasgow.

"In appointing Pete, we have the Clan's first-ever Scottish head coach, someone who already understands the demands of being head coach of a Glasgow sports team.

"After discussions with Pete it was very apparent that he shares the passion of the purple army in competing for major trophies.

"Work is already well underway for the 2018-19 season and Pete has already started the process on recruiting his main targets."