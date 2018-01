เชียร์ลีดเดอร์เกาหลีเหนือ อีกหนึ่งลูกเล่นเกมการเมือง?

#USAcheer has exciting news! The University of Kentucky cheerleaders will represent the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where they will perform at a variety Olympic events, including closing ceremonies and a cheerleading championship with teams from other countries. Hit the link in our bio for more info. GO USA! 🇺🇸

