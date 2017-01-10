A myriad designs

Many kinds of masks can be seen across the province. Some cover nearly the whole face, while others are smaller and reveal more of the eye area. Some are made of leather, while others are heavily embroidered fabric. All of them at least partly cover the forehead and nose, and a veil is often used to cover the mouth as well as the head. Local people can recognize the village, status or origins of a woman by the shape and colour of the mask she wears.