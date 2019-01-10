Damage and disrepair

As the number of visitors to Pamukkale grew, so did the damage to the area. Hotels financed by outside investors sprang up on top of the site at Hierapolis, destroying some of the ancient city’s ruins. Some hotels began taking hot water from the terraces to fill their pools, draining them in places, and effluent from septic tanks started leaking into water.

By the late 1980s, Unesco was forced to intervene. Based on their recommendation, the government closed the road up to Hierapolis in 1990 and removed many of the hotels and structures on and around the thermal pools and ancient ruins. Visitors were also banned from wearing shoes on the travertine, bathing with soap in the natural thermals and traversing Pamukkale’s slopes on motorcycles.

While the new measures helped restore the pools, the town’s economy was hit hard. Over the next decade, about three quarters of the roughly 200 pensions in and around Pamukkale closed. Government officials tried to compensate by investing in a slew of large spa-themed resorts near the pools, but instead of constructing them in Pamukkale, they were built 7.5km away in the village of Karahayit.