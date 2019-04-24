Beyond expectations

Hart said the discovery of the disappearing gun isn’t just further evidence of Cape Town’s importance and strategic position throughout its tangled colonial history, but also a reminder of the little-known late 19th-Century power struggle between Russia and Britain. What military archaeologists now realise, said Hart, is that this event sparked an urgent operation to “[rapidly] strengthen and radically modernise” the Cape Peninsula’s coastal gun emplacements and defence systems.

Because of the hardness of the clay on the slopes of Signal Hill in Sea Point, excavating the site was a real challenge. “There were numerous nooks and difficult-to-access areas deep within the workings of the gun mount, which had to be cleared without any mechanical assistance,” Hart said. “But the end result was beyond all expectation.”

Based on military records Hart studied, he knew that the gun barrel had been removed in 1913. “But by and large, the rest of the substantial mechanism for training the gun and elevating the weapon in and out of its protective shield had survived along with most of the gun pit, niches for munitions and firing tubes.” At the entrance to the ammunition port magazine, surviving paintwork gave this mysterious military site a name: the battery had been known as Alpha 1.