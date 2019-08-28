A land of extremes

Located along south-western Africa’s Atlantic coast, the Namib Desert is one of the driest places on Earth. Meaning "an area where there is nothing" in the local Nama language, this Martian-like landscape of towering sand dunes, rugged mountains and gravel plains stretches some 81,000 sq km across three countries.

Dating back at least 55 million years, the Namib is believed to be the world’s oldest desert (the Sahara is thought to be just two to seven million years old). With summer temperatures routinely reaching 45C and nights that can dip below freezing, it’s also one of the most inhospitable places on the planet. Yet, over time, a staggering number of species have adapted to call this arid wonder home – and in the process, created a bizarre geomorphic phenomenon that continues to baffle experts.