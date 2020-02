A place of pilgrimage

Compared to other destinations in India, Andhra Pradesh in the country’s south-east may not rank highly on popular tourist itineraries. However, it’s India’s most most-visited state domestically, with more than 120 million people flocking here annually. The majority of them are Hindu pilgrims journeying to Tirupati, a city that holds one of the world’s wealthiest temples and most frequented sacred sites.

From Tirupati, pilgrims often tour the state’s southern areas, heading for the town of Puttarpathi, home of the late – and controversial – spiritual guru Sathya Sai Baba; to a mysterious, gravity-defying stone pillar suspended from the ceiling at Lepakshi Temple; and to practice darshan (the beholding of a deity, holy person or sacred object) at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha temple in the town of Kadiri (pictured).

But one more, somewhat unexpected, place of pilgrimage lies tucked away in the rocky valleys 25km south-east of Kadiri: a natural wonder that holds a Guinness World Records title.