A touch of frost

As well as the increasing avalanche threat on the mountains, Longyearbyen residents are also facing a threat from below ground. Most of the buildings in Longyearbyen have traditionally been built on wooden piles driven 6m to 8m into the permafrost, according to professor Arne Aalberg, technology department leader at the University Centre in Svalbard.

Permafrost, the permanently frozen soil that is commonly found in Arctic regions, has been used for centuries to provide solid foundations for buildings. It was formed 100,000 years ago when ground temperatures in the Arctic regions fell to below freezing. Even during the summer months, when the ambient temperature climbs above zero degrees, the permafrost would always remain solid.

However, since 1971, temperature in Svalbard have risen by 4C, five times faster than the global average. In the winter, when the changes are more marked, it has increased by 7C, according to a February 2019 report by the Norwegian Environment Agency. Summer temperatures can now regularly reach the teens, which was unheard of a decade ago.

This means that the permafrost is slowly melting from ground level downwards, explained Aalberg, and this holds serious implications for residences as well as the future of construction in the area. Houses built on wooden piles will begin to sag and collapse.

“As long as the foundations remain in frozen soil, they are strong. But when permafrost heats up, it becomes a pile of mud,” Aalberg warned. Even if the lower layers of permafrost remain solid, when the upper layers melt, the wooden piles become rotten and unstable.