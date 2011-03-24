Cheese Festival 伦敦的奶酪节

The script of this programme 本节目台词

Wang Fei: 大家好，欢迎收听《都市掠影》节目，我是王飞。英国人的生活中离不开奶酪 Cheese. 我今天在泰晤士河南岸的奶酪节上就验证了这句话。我们听一听英国人是怎么说奶酪和他们生活的关系的？听的时候请注意两个短语 "the cream of the crop" 和 "the icing on the cake" 是什么意思？

Insert

Wang Fei: Is cheese important in your life?

Man: Cheese, cheese, I love cheese! (laughs)… I like putting a layer of cheese in my sandwiches …

Woman: A little bit of salmon maybe?!

Man: Yeah!

Wang Fei: So, it’s important in British people’s life?

Woman: Yeah, I think cheese is, very… I think cheese and cream – all the kind of butter fat, traditionally were the… you know, the best part of the meal. You’d have your bread and you’d have whatever… and the cheese would be the cream of the crop! You know – the icing on the cake. And it still is – I mean, what’s better than a cheese sandwich?!

Wang Fei: 刚才说话的女孩一说起 cheese 来就眉飞色舞。她说 cheese is the best part of the meal. 奶酪是饭菜中最好的一部分。The cream of the crop, 精华中的精华，the icing on the cake 蛋糕上的糖霜，也就是锦上添花的好东西。What's better than a cheese sandwich? 有什么东西能比奶酪三明治更好呢？！听一听这些话，就知道英国人是多么爱吃 cheese 了。下面的一位被采访者也对 cheese 情有独钟。我们听一听他喜欢 cheese 的理由。

Insert

Man: England is about cheese, you must have cheese in your life. When I was at school I was very short, and then when I was 13 I discovered cheese and I went and became one of the tallest in the school.

Wang Fei: 他说他小的时候吃了很多 cheese, 于是他就长高了。虽然有点夸张，但是说明了 cheese 营养确实非常丰富。 在奶酪节上，各种各样的 cheese 让人眼花缭乱。我们听一听一位摊主卖什么样的 cheese?

Insert

Man: Oh, we sell loads of different types of cheese. We sell French and mainly British cheeses. Er… got, like, blue cheese, cheddars, erm…goat’s cheese. Erm…and we’re doing the raclette here as well today, which is melted raclette. Earlier, we was doing it onto, like, potatoes, and people really enjoyed it today.

Wang Fei: 对！他提到了 blue cheese, 蓝纹奶酪，cheddar cheese, 也就是英国最常见的车达奶酪，还有 goat cheese, 山羊奶酪，还有一种 raclette 是瑞士的一种奶酪，往往烤化后放在土豆和面包上吃。在英国，奶酪的名字真是数不胜数。它们的名字往往是根据产地或者制造者的名字而命名的，所以光要记住它们的名字也要下一番功夫才行。

Wang Fei: 在奶酪节上，我遇到了两位顾客 Sean 和 Liz, 他们在奶酪节上发现了什么乐趣呢？

Insert

Liz: We got some organic wine…erm… from Argentina…Malbec, and they were quickly selling out so we decided to get a bottle before…before they finished.

Sean: Very nice atmosphere here. It’s a very nice atmosphere, very casual – people walking round with wine, and tasting things. Very nice.

Wang Fei: Liz 买到了 organic wine, 有机红葡萄酒，是产自 Argentina 阿根廷的。They were quickly selling out. 它们非常畅销。 而 Sean 则发现这里的气氛环境非常好，very nice atmosphere, very casual, 环境非常休闲。我们听下一位被采访者 Jessica 购买到了什么呢？

Insert

Jessica: We’re sipping on some lovely warm, fragrant, mulled wine that we just got to keep ourselves warm as we walked around. And then we saw, erm, a cheese stall, so we wanted to buy someone’s artisan cheese as well, and it was very nice…. It’s actually, erm, a Spanish Manchego cheese. Yeah, it was the end of the day, so he gave us, like, a double amount! Yummy! (Laughs)

Wang Fei: Jessica 买到了 mulled wine, 热水果红酒。She is sipping on some lovely, warm and fragrant mulled wine. 她还买到了西班牙 Manchego cheese, 她说 yummy, 意思是非常好吃。并且得到了双倍的数量，double amount. 当然非常开心。在节目的最后，我也提醒大家，奶酪虽好，但口味因人而异，据我所知，很多中国朋友就对 cheese 不太感兴趣。他们觉得奶酪的味道，酸酸的怪怪的。好了，the taste of the pudding is in the eating, 奶酪好吃不好吃，还由您说了算！我们今天的节目就到这里。下次节目再会！

Insert

