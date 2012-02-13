Rise to the top 升到最高层

今日短语

今日小常识 The Grammy Awards are presented in the United States to recognise achievement in the music industry. When the awards were first presented in 1959, 28 prizes were awarded. Now there are many more: the category of 'rock' was added in 1980 and 'rap' was added in 1989. 美国的格莱美奖是音乐界的大奖，授予业界成功人士，肯定他们的音乐成就。 1959 年格莱美奖正式成立时，颁发了 28 个奖。现在奖项分类更多了： 1980 年增加了摇滚乐类， 1989 年增加了说唱乐类。

我们可以用 to rise to the top 来形容某人在自己行业里非常成功并升到了最高层。

例句

She rose to the top of the legal profession and became one of the most successful lawyers in the country.

He rose to the top at a young age and won many singing awards

请注意

另一个实用的短语是 give rise to, 意思是造成了什么（问题）:

The employee’s behaviour gave rise to many complaints.

The company director’s speech gave rise to the belief that he had decided to retire.

The financial crisis has given rise to reforms in many economies.