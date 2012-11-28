The last ninjas 最後的忍者

下載 下載練習題



文字稿:

They are the heroes or villains of countless movies and comics.

But after more than 500 years of history and myth, only a handful of masters hold the secrets of the deadly art of ninjutsu.

Now Japan is looking to its ninjas to boost tourism.

And while their legacy will no doubt live on, it might be less about assassinations and more about entertainment.

Vocabulary 詞匯:

villains 壞蛋，惡人

myth 神話

deadly 致命的

legacy 傳統，遺產

assassinations 刺殺，暗殺