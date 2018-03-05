Юбилейный "Оскар"-2018: гламур на красной дорожке

  • 5 марта 2018

В Лос-Анджелесе проходит церемония вручения наград Американской киноакадемии "Оскар". В этом году у "Оскара" - юбилей: премия вручается в 90-й раз.

Allison Williams Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Одной из первых на красной ковровой дорожке появилась звезда фильма ужасов о расизме "Прочь" Эллисон Уильямс
Allison Williams Копірайт зображення Reuters
Salma Hayek Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Сальма Хайек выбрала самый популярный оттенок этого года
Lupita Nyong'o Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Получившая "Оскара" в 2012 году Лупита Нионго выбрала ослепительно золотой наряд
Richard Jenkins wearing a Time's Up pin Копірайт зображення Reuters
Image caption Значок кампании против сексуальных домогательств можно было заметить на многих звездах
Ashley Judd Копірайт зображення Reuters
Image caption Фиолетовый наряд для красной ковровой дорожки выбрала американская актриса Эшли Джадд, которая одна из первых публично обвинила Харви Вайнштейна в сексуальных домогательствах.
Adam Rippon Копірайт зображення Reuters
Image caption Американский фигурист Адам Риппон выбрал неожиданный наряд - смокинг и портупею
Allison Janney Копірайт зображення Reuters
Image caption Победительница в категории "Лучшая женская роль второго плана" - Эллисон Дженни ("Тоня против всех")
сэм пр Копірайт зображення Reuters
Image caption Сэм Рокуэлл получил "Оскар" в категории "Лучшая мужская роль второго плана" (Три билборда на границе Эббинга, Миссури)
Laura Dern Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Лора Дерн сыграла в последнеей серии саги "Звездные войны"
Helen Mirren Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Британская актриса Хелен Миррен в 2007 году получила "Оскара" за роль королевы Елизаветы II
Daniel Kaluuya Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Даниэль Калуя - главный герой фильма ужасов о расизме "Прочь"
Elisabeth Moss Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Элизабет Мосс - героиня сериала "Рассказ служанки"
Patrick Stewart Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Сэр Патрик Стюарт, как и многие другие на церемонии, прикрепили значок кампании против сексуальных домогательств Time's Up
Sally Hawkins Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Салли Хокинс сыграла главную роль в фильме "Форма воды", номинирована в категории "Лучшая актриса"
Saoirse Ronan Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Сирша Ронан, главная героиня фильма "Леди Берд" в нежнорозовом платье. 10 лет назад Сирша впервые попала на церемонию вручения наград Академии. Тогда ей было 13, и она играла в фильме "Искупление"
Jennifer Lawrence Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Дженнифер Луоренс в платье, напоминающем статуэтку "Оскара"
Whoopi Goldberg Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Вупи Голдберг в платье, не скрывающем татуировку
Meryl Streep Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Для Мерил Стрип сегодняшняя церемония - 21-я по счету.
Andra Day Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Певица Андра Дей демонстрирует наряд лежа
Danai Gurira Копірайт зображення Getty Images
Image caption Актриса Данай Гурира, известная по ролям в сериале "Ходячие мертвецы" и фильме "Черная пантера".
Margot Robbie Копірайт зображення Reuters
Image caption Актриса Марго Робби сыграла главную роль в фильме "Тоня против всех". На красной дорожке в платье Chanel
***

