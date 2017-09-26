Відтепер уроки англійської мови з циклу Lingohack будуть присвячені одній важливій або цікавій новині тижня.

Новина про повернення виду велетенської черепахи, що вважався вимерлим, стала приводом до вивчення лексики на тему "виживання видів".

Новина...

Extinct giant tortoise returns

Вивчіть вислови на тему …

Survival

Корисна лексика:

brought back from the dead – врятували від вимирання

– врятували від вимирання breeding programme – програма розмноження у неволі, процес розведення тварин

– програма розмноження у неволі, процес розведення тварин staging its return – організація повернення

– організація повернення released back into the wild – випустили на волю

Подивіться відео і дайте відповідь на таке запитання...

Who were responsible for making the Floreana tortoises become extinct?

Текст

Nothing happens too quickly in the tortoise world but this is a comeback worth the wait. The Floreana tortoise, once thought wiped out, has been on the extinction list for a century and a half. Now, with careful conservation, the species is being brought back from the dead.

The species became extinct from its home island of Floreana during the mid-nineteenth century after hunting and exploitation from the first settlers. Some Floreana were dropped on other islands breeding with other tortoises.

But now the original species is slowly and steadily staging its return. A breeding programme at the Galapagos National Park has yielded dozens of Floreana pure-bred tortoises, with hopes of thousands more in the coming years.

They'll be given time to grow into their shells within the national park. Then it's hoped that in five years the Floreana will be released back into the wild to reclaim their island. But there's no rush!

Знаєте відповідь?

Who were responsible for making the Floreana tortoises become extinct? Хто винен у вимиранні галапогоської черепахи на острові Флореана?

Відповідь:

The first settlers were responsible for making the Floreana tortoises become extinct because they hunted and exploited them.

Перші поселенці Галапогоського архіпелагу, які їх винищили.

Інші уроки англійської мови - на сайті BBC Learning English.