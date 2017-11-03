Lingohack: урок англійської про здоров'я

У тижневому уроці англійської мови Lingohack вивчаємо лексику на тему здоров'я. Сьогодні мова про те, як шкідливо не досипати.

Новина

Heart surgery and your body clock

Вивчаємо лексику на тему

Health (здоров'я)

Корисна лексика

biological clock – біологічний годинник, система в організмі людини, яка контролює життєвий цикл

Дайте відповідь на таке запитання

According to this study, at what time of day is there less risk to your health if you are going to have medical surgery?

Текст

There’s a biological clock keeping time inside all of us. It's the reason we want to sleep at night, but it also drives huge changes in the way our body works including in our heart muscle.

This is lifesaving open-heart surgery. The operation puts the heart under huge stress and the study in Lille in France suggests the body clock also influences our recovery. The study on five hundred patients showed the risk of complications, including heart attacks, halved from 18 percent in morning operations to just nine percent in the afternoon.

The researchers said patients should not be frightened away from vital surgery. They want to do more studies, but think high-risk patients might benefit from being moved to the afternoon. This study shows the potential of doing medicine in time with the body clock and the researchers are now investigating other types of surgery.

Знайшли відповідь?

Відповідь - пополудні

The study found the risk of complications, including heart attacks, halved from 18 percent in morning operations to just nine percent in the afternoon.

А чи знаєте таке?

The first heart transplant was carried out 50 years ago in 1967, by surgeon Christiaan Barnard, in Cape Town, South Africa. The patient lived for 18 days.

