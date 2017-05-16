Video - Telefoningizni tekshirishlariga rozimisiz?
16 May 2017
Oʻzbekiston oʻz bojxona xodimlariga fuqarolar telefonini tekshirishdek vakolatni bergan kamdan-kam davlatlardan biridir.
Baʼzilar fikrida, bu insonning shaxsiy hayotiga boʻlgan tajovuzdir. Siz qanday fikrdasiz?
Videolavhamizni tomosha qilish uchun mana bu yerga bosing.