Video - Telefoningizni tekshirishlariga rozimisiz?

  • 16 May 2017
Image copyright Toshkent.tv
Image caption Telefonidan "behayo" videolar topilgan fuqarolar televideniye orqali namoyish qilindi.

Oʻzbekiston oʻz bojxona xodimlariga fuqarolar telefonini tekshirishdek vakolatni bergan kamdan-kam davlatlardan biridir.

Baʼzilar fikrida, bu insonning shaxsiy hayotiga boʻlgan tajovuzdir. Siz qanday fikrdasiz?

Videolavhamizni tomosha qilish uchun mana bu yerga bosing.