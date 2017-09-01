Hajda selfi tushayotgan hojilar

  • 1 Sentyabr 2017

Haj: Ham ziyorat, ham tilovat, ham selfi-surat.

Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Bir hoji tilovat bilan, boshqasi selfi bilan band. So`nggi yillari haj payti selfi tushush urfga kirgani aytiladi.
Image caption Arofat tog`iga do`st-birodaring bilan birga borgandan keyin rasmga tushmasa bo`lmaydi.
Image copyright BBC HAUSA
Image caption Bordim, bo`ldim, ko`rdim va selfi ham oldim.
Image copyright AFP
Image caption Ka'ba manzarasida rasmga tushish hammaga ham nasib qilavermaydi.
Image copyright Shaxsiy surat
Image caption O`zbek hojilari selfi emas, balki guruh bo`lib rasmga tushishni afzal bilishibdi.

BBC Oʻzbek xizmati bilan Whatsapp, Telegram va Viber orqali bogʻlanishni istasangiz, telefonimiz: +44 78-58-86-00-02

Bu mavzuda batafsilroq