2018世界杯：狂喜的英格兰球迷闯入伦敦宜家

  • 2018年 7月 9日
England fans celebrating damaged ambulance 图片版权 Getty Images
Image caption 一些英格兰球迷跳到了车顶庆祝球队的胜利。

英格兰队在2018世界杯杀入四强，这是28年来的第一次。对于那些憋屈了多年的英格兰球迷来说，这一次的胜利当然要大肆庆祝一番。

不过，其中一些球迷的疯狂程度似乎过了火。英格兰队在萨马拉以2－0击败瑞典晋身四强的比赛之后，英国国内的一些街头出现狂热球迷破坏汽车和房子的事件，一些球迷因此被批评为“无脑的白痴”。

在伦敦，有球迷爬上了一辆救护车顶上跳舞；在诺丁汉的一辆出租车则遭遇了同样的命运，警方接到多宗999报警投诉。

此外，一家宜家家居分店也成为了球迷的目标。

该瑞典品牌公司在官方推特（Twitter）上发帖称：“我们得悉一小部分球迷在我们的一家分店内庆祝比赛结果。”

“作为同时具有英国和瑞典属性的我们，在比赛期间同样非常紧张，我们在此想说一句‘grattis’（瑞典语：恭喜）。”

伦敦急救中心称，他们的其中一辆救护车在博罗高街（Borough High Street）上遭到欢庆的球迷破坏，需要进行修理。

米沃尔（米禾尔）球迷会（Millwall Supporters' Club）在事后创建的一个众筹网站筹得了超过1000英镑，希望作为救护车的修理费用。

你的器材不支持播放多媒体材料
英格兰球迷拿街上的汽车做庆祝的工具（英文）

在英格兰东南部肯特郡的福克斯通，据报有一名正在玩滑板车的五岁女孩被行驶的一辆车夹到，警方正在调查。

警方发言人指，该名女孩有受伤，而警方已经与车主取得联系，了解驾驶者身份。

在伦敦桥地铁站附近，一名男子则在人群的鼓动下爬上了路灯柱。

图片版权 AFP/Getty Images
Image caption 一名男子爬上灯柱，街上的人群为之欢呼。

其他地方的警方也报称正在处理更多相关事件。兰开夏郡和西米德兰警方均表示，他们收到了24小时内最多数量的报警投诉。

德文郡及康沃尔市警署的丹·布伦奇利（Dan Brenchley）在推特上说：“有趣的事实是，我们今天收到的报警记录比除夕收到的多一倍。”

在一些酒吧内，有人施放烟雾弹。马路上的大批人群则堵塞道路和轻轨铁路，造成交通混乱。

球迷爬上车顶上庆祝的画面在社交网络上引来大量的批评，很多人呼吁将那些闹事的人找出来。

不过，在诺福克郡则没有任何与球迷闹事有关的拘捕发生。总警司大卫·马绍尔（Dave Marshall）表示，只有“小规模的秩序混乱”出现，他感谢球迷保持了良好的气氛。

“这对英格兰球迷来说是令人兴奋的时刻，”他说。

击败瑞典的比赛有将近2000万人收看，很多球迷都沉醉在喜悦的气氛中，希望铭记这场著名的胜利。

更多有关此项报道的内容