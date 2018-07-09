2018世界杯：狂喜的英格兰球迷闯入伦敦宜家
- 2018年 7月 9日
英格兰队在2018世界杯杀入四强，这是28年来的第一次。对于那些憋屈了多年的英格兰球迷来说，这一次的胜利当然要大肆庆祝一番。
不过，其中一些球迷的疯狂程度似乎过了火。英格兰队在萨马拉以2－0击败瑞典晋身四强的比赛之后，英国国内的一些街头出现狂热球迷破坏汽车和房子的事件，一些球迷因此被批评为“无脑的白痴”。
在伦敦，有球迷爬上了一辆救护车顶上跳舞；在诺丁汉的一辆出租车则遭遇了同样的命运，警方接到多宗999报警投诉。
此外，一家宜家家居分店也成为了球迷的目标。
该瑞典品牌公司在官方推特（Twitter）上发帖称：“我们得悉一小部分球迷在我们的一家分店内庆祝比赛结果。”
“作为同时具有英国和瑞典属性的我们，在比赛期间同样非常紧张，我们在此想说一句‘grattis’（瑞典语：恭喜）。”
SCENES England fans celebrating in Swedish furniture shop, Ikea! 😂 pic.twitter.com/iEiQ5bwELg— Football Stands (@TheFootyStands) 2018年7月7日
If you realise that you’re not able to celebrate an England win without breaking stuff or scaring the living daylights out of people or generally behaving like a complete numpty, the rest of us would be grateful if you just stayed indoors...#ItsComingHome— John Sutherland (@policecommander) 2018年7月8日
伦敦急救中心称，他们的其中一辆救护车在博罗高街（Borough High Street）上遭到欢庆的球迷破坏，需要进行修理。
米沃尔（米禾尔）球迷会（Millwall Supporters' Club）在事后创建的一个众筹网站筹得了超过1000英镑，希望作为救护车的修理费用。
We're delighted with the result, but this has put a big dampener on the celebrations for us: while our officer attended a call nearby, this car was damaged in Borough High Street during the celebrations after the game - it's now off the road to be repaired. pic.twitter.com/V71kOEn4OO— London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) 2018年7月7日
在英格兰东南部肯特郡的福克斯通，据报有一名正在玩滑板车的五岁女孩被行驶的一辆车夹到，警方正在调查。
警方发言人指，该名女孩有受伤，而警方已经与车主取得联系，了解驾驶者身份。
在伦敦桥地铁站附近，一名男子则在人群的鼓动下爬上了路灯柱。
其他地方的警方也报称正在处理更多相关事件。兰开夏郡和西米德兰警方均表示，他们收到了24小时内最多数量的报警投诉。
德文郡及康沃尔市警署的丹·布伦奇利（Dan Brenchley）在推特上说：“有趣的事实是，我们今天收到的报警记录比除夕收到的多一倍。”
999 CALLS: Yesterday we took the highest ever volume of 999 calls in our history. 3,276 calls for emergency police assistance in just 24 hours. It's a mix of the sun, #WorldCup & alcohol. It it's not an emergency don't call 999, search WMP Online for help: https://t.co/n1GbyEQ1Rx pic.twitter.com/QKDkK9ghjt— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) 2018年7月8日
In the last 24hrs we dealt with 2200 incidents the highest on record. Demand surged after the England match predominantly alcohol fuelled violence inclu. domestic & serious assaults.We had planned for this but such a shame this happens.Well done team @LancsPolice for your efforts pic.twitter.com/rsmHMpmcB2— ACC Terry Woods (@ACCWoods) 2018年7月8日
To all the lovely football fans this evening, we thank you it was lovely meeting you all, to all the idiots that just went out to get drunk, shout at a police dog for being German??? and throw stuff around.....we are sorry you can't handle sun, celebration and drink! pic.twitter.com/NSJYtWSMN6— Dorset Police Dogs (@PoliceDogDorset) 2018年7月8日
在一些酒吧内，有人施放烟雾弹。马路上的大批人群则堵塞道路和轻轨铁路，造成交通混乱。
Smoke bomb let off at final whistle. Elated that we've won, but some idiot had to ruin it for everyone else. #ENG pic.twitter.com/eLaOv3q8oQ— Chris Bulmer 🦁🦁🦁 (@smoggybulmer) 2018年7月7日
Nottingham has come to a standstill... #itscominghome pic.twitter.com/txpw4gmqJq— Eve Smallman (@Totalfortea) 2018年7月7日
We apologise for the delays which have been caused by the amount of people gathering in Old Market Square, blocking the tram tracks, trams are still running.— NET Nottingham Tram (@NETTram) 2018年7月7日
#ItsCominHome #bbcengland #Birmingham pic.twitter.com/7G2zKbP2az— Emma Louise Williams (@Emma26452847) 2018年7月7日
Cleansing teams have collected approx 6 tonnes of broken glass from City streets today. Officers last night dealt with multiple first aid incidents involving broken glass. We are better than this Nottingham. By all means celebrate but respect each other and our City! #safe #clean pic.twitter.com/IOSTmoEmcy— OSU Nottingham (@OSUsafenottm) 2018年7月8日
球迷爬上车顶上庆祝的画面在社交网络上引来大量的批评，很多人呼吁将那些闹事的人找出来。
Everyone encouraging should be held responsible too. #nottingham #taxi #england #itscominghome pic.twitter.com/iOU3Fan2Ix— Kaisar (@K_Altaf09) 2018年7月8日
2018年7月7日
不过，在诺福克郡则没有任何与球迷闹事有关的拘捕发生。总警司大卫·马绍尔（Dave Marshall）表示，只有“小规模的秩序混乱”出现，他感谢球迷保持了良好的气氛。
“这对英格兰球迷来说是令人兴奋的时刻，”他说。
Very keen to stress 99.9% of Nottingham enjoyed #WorldCup in fantastic atmosphere. The very few that caused mindless damage will face the full wrath of @MyNottingham @nottspolice & the Courts. #NottinghamTogether— Richard Antcliff (@RichardAntcliff) 2018年7月8日
Great scenes in London today but marred by some senseless fans jumping all over an ambulance 1st response vehicle. Smashed windscreen and wing mirrors. Taken out of service. Come on England fans we’re better than that. #ItsComimgHome— MPS Football Unit (@MPSFootballUnit) 2018年7月7日
击败瑞典的比赛有将近2000万人收看，很多球迷都沉醉在喜悦的气氛中，希望铭记这场著名的胜利。
👏 to this England fan for the best vox pop answer today #ItsComingHome #great pic.twitter.com/UnroGO3Tn0— Kieron Bryan (@kieronjbryan) 2018年7月7日
