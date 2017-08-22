爱丁堡艺穗节：在英国讲冷笑话的华裔得了大奖

图片版权 UKTV Dave Image caption Ken Cheng 获得2017年"大卫最有趣玩笑奖"。

一句关于新英镑硬币的笑话当选2017爱丁堡艺穗节最佳冷笑话，作者是一位名叫Ken Cheng的华裔喜剧演员。

Ken Cheng的这句话在爱丁堡艺穗节（Edinburgh Festival Fringe，也称“爱丁堡边缘艺术节”）第十届"大卫最有趣玩笑奖"评出的15个笑话中名列第一。

这句话是，"I'm not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change"。

英国最近发行了新的一元英镑硬币，和老版硬币最大的不同是，新硬币用十二角形替代了过去的圆形。

这句英文笑话的意思直译是，"我并不喜欢新的一镑硬币，说实话，我讨厌所有变化。"

Change 一词在英语中还有"零钱"的意思。所以这句话也可一语双关地翻译为，"我不喜欢新的一镑硬币，说实话，我讨厌所有零钱。"

该奖项由公众投票决定，Ken Cheng的这句话获得了33%的选票。本次投票的公众总数为2000人，为了避免名人效应，候选笑话的作者事前并不公布。

获得大卫奖后，Ken Cheng表示，"我感到非常骄傲。作为感谢，我将为我的第一个儿子取名'边缘的玩笑'（Joke of the Fringe）。"

Skip Twitter post by @kenchengcomedy My joke has won Dave Joke of the Fringe!!! I can now retirehttps://t.co/bcMqBkxKVt — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) 2017年8月21日

公开资料显示，Ken Cheng是一名出生在英国的华裔喜剧演员，曾获得2015年BBC广播喜剧奖项。他的一些类似于中国单口相声的视频在Youtube上流行，很多表演内容都和英语中的多义词相关。

Ken Cheng的个人推特介绍自己是"一名专业的扑克手，以及喜剧演员"。

英国《卫报》报道称，Ken Cheng 曾经在著名的剑桥大学学习数学，但后来退学成为一名网络扑克手。2015年，他曾入围BBC广播新喜剧决赛。

爱丁堡艺穗节"大卫最有趣玩笑奖"名单

1. "I'm not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change" - Ken Cheng

2. "Trump's nothing like Hitler. There's no way he could write a book" - Frankie Boyle

3. "I've given up asking rhetorical questions. What's the point?" - Alexei Sayle

4. "I'm looking for the girl next door type. I'm just gonna keep moving house till I find her" - Lew Fitz

5. "I like to imagine the guy who invented the umbrella was going to call it the 'brella'. But he hesitated" - Andy Field

6. "Combine Harvesters. And you'll have a really big restaurant" - Mark Simmons

7. "I'm rubbish with names. It's not my fault, it's a condition. There's a name for it..." - Jimeoin

8. "I have two boys, 5 and 6. We're no good at naming things in our house" - Ed Byrne

9. "I wasn't particularly close to my dad before he died... which was lucky, because he trod on a land mine" - Olaf Falafel

10. "Whenever someone says, 'I don't believe in coincidences.' I say, 'Oh my God, me neither!"' - Alasdair Beckett-King

11. "A friend tricked me into going to Wimbledon by telling me it was a men's singles event" - Angela Barnes

12. "As a vegan, I think people who sell meat are disgusting; but apparently people who sell fruit and veg are grocer" - Adele Cliff

13. "For me dying is a lot like going camping. I don't want to do it" - Phil Wang

14. "I wonder how many chameleons snuck onto the Ark" - Adam Hess

15. "I went to a Pretenders gig. It was a tribute act" - Tim Vine