2018世界杯：狂喜的英格蘭球迷闖入倫敦宜家
- 2018年 7月 9日
英格蘭隊在2018世界杯殺入四強，這是28年來的第一次。對於那些憋屈了多年的英格蘭球迷來說，這一次的勝利當然要大肆慶祝一番。
不過，其中一些球迷的瘋狂程度似乎過了火。英格蘭隊在薩馬拉以2－0擊敗瑞典晉身四強的比賽之後，英國國內的一些街頭出現狂熱球迷破壞汽車和房子的事件，一些球迷因此被批評為「無腦的白癡」。
在倫敦，有球迷爬上了一輛救護車頂上跳舞；在諾丁漢的一輛出租車則遭遇了同樣的命運，警方接到多宗999報警投訴。
此外，一家宜家家居分店也成為了球迷的目標。
該瑞典品牌公司在官方推特（Twitter）上發帖稱：「我們得悉一小部分球迷在我們的一家分店內慶祝比賽結果。」
「作為同時具有英國和瑞典屬性的我們，在比賽期間同樣非常緊張，我們在此想說一句『grattis』（瑞典語：恭喜）。」
SCENES England fans celebrating in Swedish furniture shop, Ikea! 😂 pic.twitter.com/iEiQ5bwELg— Football Stands (@TheFootyStands) 2018年7月7日
If you realise that you’re not able to celebrate an England win without breaking stuff or scaring the living daylights out of people or generally behaving like a complete numpty, the rest of us would be grateful if you just stayed indoors...#ItsComingHome— John Sutherland (@policecommander) 2018年7月8日
倫敦急救中心稱，他們的其中一輛救護車在博羅高街（Borough High Street）上遭到歡慶的球迷破壞，需要進行修理。
米沃爾（米禾爾）球迷會（Millwall Supporters' Club）在事後創建的一個眾籌網站籌得了超過1000英鎊，希望作為救護車的修理費用。
We're delighted with the result, but this has put a big dampener on the celebrations for us: while our officer attended a call nearby, this car was damaged in Borough High Street during the celebrations after the game - it's now off the road to be repaired. pic.twitter.com/V71kOEn4OO— London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) 2018年7月7日
在英格蘭東南部肯特郡的福克斯通，據報有一名正在玩滑板車的五歲女孩被行駛的一輛車夾到，警方正在調查。
警方發言人指，該名女孩有受傷，而警方已經與車主取得聯繫，了解駕駛者身份。
在倫敦橋地鐵站附近，一名男子則在人群的鼓動下爬上了路燈柱。
其他地方的警方也報稱正在處理更多相關事件。蘭開夏郡和西米德蘭警方均表示，他們收到了24小時內最多數量的報警投訴。
德文郡及康沃爾市警署的丹·布倫奇利（Dan Brenchley）在推特上說：「有趣的事實是，我們今天收到的報警記錄比除夕收到的多一倍。」
999 CALLS: Yesterday we took the highest ever volume of 999 calls in our history. 3,276 calls for emergency police assistance in just 24 hours. It's a mix of the sun, #WorldCup & alcohol. It it's not an emergency don't call 999, search WMP Online for help: https://t.co/n1GbyEQ1Rx pic.twitter.com/QKDkK9ghjt— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) 2018年7月8日
In the last 24hrs we dealt with 2200 incidents the highest on record. Demand surged after the England match predominantly alcohol fuelled violence inclu. domestic & serious assaults.We had planned for this but such a shame this happens.Well done team @LancsPolice for your efforts pic.twitter.com/rsmHMpmcB2— ACC Terry Woods (@ACCWoods) 2018年7月8日
To all the lovely football fans this evening, we thank you it was lovely meeting you all, to all the idiots that just went out to get drunk, shout at a police dog for being German??? and throw stuff around.....we are sorry you can't handle sun, celebration and drink! pic.twitter.com/NSJYtWSMN6— Dorset Police Dogs (@PoliceDogDorset) 2018年7月8日
在一些酒吧內，有人施放煙霧彈。馬路上的大批人群則堵塞道路和輕軌鐵路，造成交通混亂。
Smoke bomb let off at final whistle. Elated that we've won, but some idiot had to ruin it for everyone else. #ENG pic.twitter.com/eLaOv3q8oQ— Chris Bulmer 🦁🦁🦁 (@smoggybulmer) 2018年7月7日
Nottingham has come to a standstill... #itscominghome pic.twitter.com/txpw4gmqJq— Eve Smallman (@Totalfortea) 2018年7月7日
We apologise for the delays which have been caused by the amount of people gathering in Old Market Square, blocking the tram tracks, trams are still running.— NET Nottingham Tram (@NETTram) 2018年7月7日
#ItsCominHome #bbcengland #Birmingham pic.twitter.com/7G2zKbP2az— Emma Louise Williams (@Emma26452847) 2018年7月7日
Cleansing teams have collected approx 6 tonnes of broken glass from City streets today. Officers last night dealt with multiple first aid incidents involving broken glass. We are better than this Nottingham. By all means celebrate but respect each other and our City! #safe #clean pic.twitter.com/IOSTmoEmcy— OSU Nottingham (@OSUsafenottm) 2018年7月8日
球迷爬上車頂上慶祝的畫面在社交網絡上引來大量的批評，很多人呼籲將那些鬧事的人找出來。
Everyone encouraging should be held responsible too. #nottingham #taxi #england #itscominghome pic.twitter.com/iOU3Fan2Ix— Kaisar (@K_Altaf09) 2018年7月8日
2018年7月7日
不過，在諾福克郡則沒有任何與球迷鬧事有關的拘捕發生。總警司大衛·馬紹爾（Dave Marshall）表示，只有「小規模的秩序混亂」出現，他感謝球迷保持了良好的氣氛。
「這對英格蘭球迷來說是令人興奮的時刻，」他說。
Very keen to stress 99.9% of Nottingham enjoyed #WorldCup in fantastic atmosphere. The very few that caused mindless damage will face the full wrath of @MyNottingham @nottspolice & the Courts. #NottinghamTogether— Richard Antcliff (@RichardAntcliff) 2018年7月8日
Great scenes in London today but marred by some senseless fans jumping all over an ambulance 1st response vehicle. Smashed windscreen and wing mirrors. Taken out of service. Come on England fans we’re better than that. #ItsComimgHome— MPS Football Unit (@MPSFootballUnit) 2018年7月7日
擊敗瑞典的比賽有將近2000萬人收看，很多球迷都沉醉在喜悅的氣氛中，希望銘記這場著名的勝利。
👏 to this England fan for the best vox pop answer today #ItsComingHome #great pic.twitter.com/UnroGO3Tn0— Kieron Bryan (@kieronjbryan) 2018年7月7日
