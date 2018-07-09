2018世界杯：狂喜的英格蘭球迷闖入倫敦宜家

  • 2018年 7月 9日
England fans celebrating damaged ambulance 圖片版權 Getty Images
Image caption 一些英格蘭球迷跳到了車頂慶祝球隊的勝利。

英格蘭隊在2018世界杯殺入四強，這是28年來的第一次。對於那些憋屈了多年的英格蘭球迷來說，這一次的勝利當然要大肆慶祝一番。

不過，其中一些球迷的瘋狂程度似乎過了火。英格蘭隊在薩馬拉以2－0擊敗瑞典晉身四強的比賽之後，英國國內的一些街頭出現狂熱球迷破壞汽車和房子的事件，一些球迷因此被批評為「無腦的白癡」。

在倫敦，有球迷爬上了一輛救護車頂上跳舞；在諾丁漢的一輛出租車則遭遇了同樣的命運，警方接到多宗999報警投訴。

此外，一家宜家家居分店也成為了球迷的目標。

該瑞典品牌公司在官方推特（Twitter）上發帖稱：「我們得悉一小部分球迷在我們的一家分店內慶祝比賽結果。」

「作為同時具有英國和瑞典屬性的我們，在比賽期間同樣非常緊張，我們在此想說一句『grattis』（瑞典語：恭喜）。」

倫敦急救中心稱，他們的其中一輛救護車在博羅高街（Borough High Street）上遭到歡慶的球迷破壞，需要進行修理。

米沃爾（米禾爾）球迷會（Millwall Supporters' Club）在事後創建的一個眾籌網站籌得了超過1000英鎊，希望作為救護車的修理費用。

英格蘭球迷拿街上的汽車做慶祝的工具（英文）

在英格蘭東南部肯特郡的福克斯通，據報有一名正在玩滑板車的五歲女孩被行駛的一輛車夾到，警方正在調查。

警方發言人指，該名女孩有受傷，而警方已經與車主取得聯繫，了解駕駛者身份。

在倫敦橋地鐵站附近，一名男子則在人群的鼓動下爬上了路燈柱。

圖片版權 AFP/Getty Images
Image caption 一名男子爬上燈柱，街上的人群為之歡呼。

其他地方的警方也報稱正在處理更多相關事件。蘭開夏郡和西米德蘭警方均表示，他們收到了24小時內最多數量的報警投訴。

德文郡及康沃爾市警署的丹·布倫奇利（Dan Brenchley）在推特上說：「有趣的事實是，我們今天收到的報警記錄比除夕收到的多一倍。」

在一些酒吧內，有人施放煙霧彈。馬路上的大批人群則堵塞道路和輕軌鐵路，造成交通混亂。

球迷爬上車頂上慶祝的畫面在社交網絡上引來大量的批評，很多人呼籲將那些鬧事的人找出來。

不過，在諾福克郡則沒有任何與球迷鬧事有關的拘捕發生。總警司大衛·馬紹爾（Dave Marshall）表示，只有「小規模的秩序混亂」出現，他感謝球迷保持了良好的氣氛。

「這對英格蘭球迷來說是令人興奮的時刻，」他說。

擊敗瑞典的比賽有將近2000萬人收看，很多球迷都沉醉在喜悅的氣氛中，希望銘記這場著名的勝利。

